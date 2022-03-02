Greenville man hit, killed while walking on I-65

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man has died days after being hit by a vehicle along Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Anfernee Jordan Aceman, 26, was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by John Spohn, 66, of Shalimar, Fla, ALEA said. The collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Friday.

Aceman was transported to an area hospital where he died on Sunday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 143 mile marker, in Lowndes County, about a mile north of Fort Deposit.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

