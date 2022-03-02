Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Greenville man hit, killed while walking on I-65

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man has died days after being hit by a vehicle along Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Anfernee Jordan Aceman, 26, was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by John Spohn, 66, of Shalimar, Fla, ALEA said. The collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Friday.

Aceman was transported to an area hospital where he died on Sunday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 143 mile marker, in Lowndes County, about a mile north of Fort Deposit.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Latest News

Tallassee police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate...
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured
.
Annie Pearl Avery recalls events of 1965's 'Bloody Sunday'
.
Big names coming to Alabama for Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Racers ready to take on the Alabama 200
County Road 12: Racers ready for Alabama 200
Outdoor plans this weekend? You're looking at an incredible forecast.
Record warmth possible over next several days