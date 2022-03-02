Advertise
HomeGoods to fill vacant retail space in Auburn

The retailer will fill the space on Opelika Road left vacant by Earth Fare.
The retailer will fill the space on Opelika Road left vacant by Earth Fare.(Source: Google StreetView)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new-to-market anchor tenant is coming to Auburn.

At its Tuesday night council meeting, the City of Auburn approved plans for a new HomeGoods store in the Flint’s Crossing shopping center.

The retailer will fill the space on Opelika Road left vacant by Earth Fare when that chain closed all its locations nationwide in 2020 following a bankruptcy filing.

HomeGoods will occupy approximately 22,000 square feet within the shopping center, according to the city council agenda.

An opened date for the store has not been announced.

The Auburn City Council also approved plans for Flint’s Crossing to rebrand as ‘The Plains’ which will include an investment of more than $3.9 million.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

