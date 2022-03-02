Jim Bob Striplin resigns as Geneva County head football coach

Advertise
By Justin McNelley
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - After six seasons at the helm of the Geneva County football program, Jim Bob Striplin is stepping down.

Striplin confirming to News 4 that he has resigned as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

In six seasons with Geneva County, Striplin led the team to a 33-32 record. Those 33 victories are the second most in school history according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.

The Bulldogs finished the 2021 season at 5-6 and earned a berth in the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs. Geneva County would fall to Lanett 18-0.

Geneva County made four playoff appearances in Striplin’s six seasons.

