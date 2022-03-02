Advertise
Lieutenant Governor to introduce legislation to prevent police department abuse

Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says his office will introduce new legislation that...
Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says his office will introduce new legislation that will prevent police and law enforcement abuse from happening across the state of Alabama.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says his office will introduce new legislation that will prevent police and law enforcement abuse from happening across the state of Alabama.

The legislation would mandate that only 10% of a municipality’s budget can come from traffic fines or penalties. Any additional revenue would be donated to the CrimeVictims’ Compensation Fund, and the Fair Trial Tax Fund.

This proposal comes after the Brookside Police Department had been accused of illegal and aggressive policing, as well as racial profiling.

“The lucrative fines generated from tickets that were wrongly issued and charges that were wrongly filed against passing motorists fueled the renegade actions and ‘anything goes’ atmosphere within the Brookside Police Department,” Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth previously called for an investigation from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts to conduct a forensic audit of the Brookside Police Department.

Representative Louise Alexander is sponsoring HB389 in the Alabama House, while Senator Garlan Gudger is sponsoring SB282 in the Alabama Senate.

