Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal crash involving ambulance

Dontorrius Belser was convicted of reckless murder and two counts of reckless assault first-degree, according to Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Judge Johnny Hardwick sentenced Belser to 30 years on the murder charge and 10 years each on the assaults.(Source: Montgomery District Attorney's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a fatal crash involving a Care Ambulance in Montgomery on March 1, 2020.

Dontorrius Belser was convicted of reckless murder and two counts of reckless assault first-degree, according to Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Judge Johnny Hardwick sentenced Belser to 30 years on the murder charge and 10 years each on the assaults.

“One man is dead and two other people were seriously injured because of Dontorrius Belser’s conscious decision to drive in a dangerous and reckless manner on the streets of Montgomery,” Bailey said in a statement.

According to Bailey, Besler was driving over 70 mph when he ran a red light at the intersection of Vaughn Road and the Eastern Boulevard and collided with the ambulance.

Care Paramedic David Mimms was in the back of the ambulance helping a patient when the wreck happened. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mimms’ partner and the patient were injured in the crash, according to Bailey.

“There is no excuse for driving over 70 miles per hour on a city street and there is absolutely no excuse for running a redlight. We have all seen people driving dangerously in our community. My office is committed to prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law when their actions seriously harm or kill innocent citizens,” Bailey added.

