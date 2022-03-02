Advertise
Montgomery business shines light on lesser-known landmarks of Civil Rights Movement

By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery business is working on walking more people through some of the lesser-known landmarks that played an essential role in the Civil Rights Movement. Many of the landmarks people have never heard of or visited before.

Valerie Smedley owns and operates Tours of Montgomery, headquartered in the Centennial Hill district near downtown Montgomery. She says she’s on a mission to bring the Centennial Hill district back to what it once was by making sure more people know more about these important places and the people behind them.

Smedley shows tourists places like the Harris House on Jackson Street, which was the home of Dr. Richard Harris and his wife, Vera. During World War II, Harris was a captain with the 99th squadron Tuskegee Airmen. He owned and operated Montgomery’s oldest black drug store and opened his home to a group of 33 students who were challenging interstate bus segregation, also known as the Freedom Riders.

Tours of Montgomery also takes tourists through the Browder House, home of Aurelia S. Browder, who was at the center of the lawsuit that ended with the U.S. Supreme Court declaring Montgomery’s and Alabama’s bus segregation law unconstitutional.

The business also coordinates visits to the Malden Brothers Barber Shop, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr got his hair cut while living in Montgomery.

Learn more about “Tours of Montgomery” and what it offers on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Tours-of-Montgomery-566713410481241

