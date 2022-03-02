Auburn City Council approves new dog park

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new dog park has been approved after the Auburn City Council meeting.

This new park will be named ‘Pooch Park’ and located at 203 East University Drive.

It will include seating for dog owners and possible scheduled food trucks for them to enjoy as well. Admission will be available with either a $10 day pass or long-term memberships.

“This has been growing across our country and we’ve been expecting that there’d be an entrepreneur that would like to try this here in our community,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “The city is a very dog friendly town - we’ve got a vet school here, we’ve got a very active Humane Society, we have number of dog parks in our community and so we think this is a natural outlet for for that kind of entertainment.”

‘Pooch Park’ would be similar to ‘Fetch Park’ in Columbus.

Due to alcohol being allowed on the premises, there will be no children allow at the park.

