Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Proposed bill would end automatic license suspensions for unpaid traffic fines

Bill aimed at easing traffic tickets
Bill aimed at easing traffic tickets
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have traffic fines piling up, should you lose your license over it? Some advocates say that does more harm than good.

A new bill in Montgomery would change the way the state handles license suspensions.

Senate Bill 117 was sponsored by Sen. Will Barfoot and introduced in January. If it becomes law, Alabamians’ driver’s licenses would no longer be suspended automatically because of unpaid traffic tickets.

According to Sen. Greg Albritton, who voted in favor of the bill, when someone is pulled over for a ticket, they’re expected to keep it and show up for court; however, life gets in the way sometimes for people, and some don’t attend court. He says a failure to appear is usually issued afterward.

”Along with that failure to appear is a suspension of the driver’s license and or the driver’s privileges, and that suspension is done really without notice to the individual at that point,” said Sen. Albritton.

“What [the bill] does is it allows the FTA to be done, but it prevents that suspension of license from occurring right then. It prevents that from taking effect before an adjudication occurs,” he added.

According to Sen. Albritton, license suspensions can cause people to face reinstatement issues and make it difficult for them to make it work.

The bill has passed the Judiciary Committee, but it did receive some pushback. Currently, it is under review. Sen. Albritton says if the sponsor gets some of the objections worked out, he’ll have the opportunity to bring it back to the floor for a vote.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawford Bruce Jr. is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Marion Woodward.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery homicide
Dontorrius Belser was convicted of reckless murder and two counts of reckless assault...
Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal crash involving ambulance
The sentencing guideline range for Joshua A. James, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of...
Ala. man is first convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
Crystal Owens is being held on assault charges after allegedly stabbing a Crenshaw County...
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed

Latest News

Kynt Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man tried to run over Goodwater officer
U.S. Coast Guard officials say they’ve suspended the search for an Alabama boater whose vessel...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Alabama boater
Montgomery Motor Speedway 2022 season
Montgomery Motor Speedway 2022 season
Lee County pastor looks back on March 3, 2019 tornado
Lee County pastor looks back on March 3, 2019 tornado
Eufaula hit by EF-2 tornado on March 3, 2019
Eufaula hit by EF-2 tornado on March 3, 2019