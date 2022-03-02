Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a weekend homicide.

Crawford Bruce Jr., 27, of Hope Hull, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Marion Woodward. Bruce is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bail listed.

Woodward was found fatally shot in the 900 block of West South Boulevard late Saturday.

U.S. marshals took Bruce into custody Wednesday.

No other information about the case was released, but the charge listed in the jail indicates he allegedly shot Woodward while the victim was in a vehicle.

