Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspects sought in Autauga County armed robbery

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in...
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, just before 9 p.m., two men armed with a handgun entered the Dollar General in the 3300 block of Highway 82 in Billingsley.

***ARMED ROBBERY – Billingsley Dollar General*** The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s...

Posted by Autauga County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

They grabbed the register tray and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Officials believe they went eastbound on Highway 82.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-361-2500, your local law enforcement agency, or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawford Bruce Jr. is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Marion Woodward.
Suspect charged in weekend Montgomery homicide
Dontorrius Belser was convicted of reckless murder and two counts of reckless assault...
Man sentenced to 50 years in fatal crash involving ambulance
The sentencing guideline range for Joshua A. James, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of...
Ala. man is first convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Autherine Lucy Foster, UA’s first Black student, has died
Crystal Owens is being held on assault charges after allegedly stabbing a Crenshaw County...
Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed

Latest News

Kynt Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man tried to run over Goodwater officer
U.S. Coast Guard officials say they’ve suspended the search for an Alabama boater whose vessel...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Alabama boater
Montgomery Motor Speedway 2022 season
Montgomery Motor Speedway 2022 season
Lee County pastor looks back on March 3, 2019 tornado
Lee County pastor looks back on March 3, 2019 tornado
Eufaula hit by EF-2 tornado on March 3, 2019
Eufaula hit by EF-2 tornado on March 3, 2019