Suspects sought in Autauga County armed robbery

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday night.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, just before 9 p.m., two men armed with a handgun entered the Dollar General in the 3300 block of Highway 82 in Billingsley.

They grabbed the register tray and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Officials believe they went eastbound on Highway 82.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-361-2500, your local law enforcement agency, or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

