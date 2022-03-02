Advertise
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.(Source: The White House)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Alabama to take part in a longstanding Selma tradition.

Harris’ office announced she will cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 6 to commemorate the 56th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

Harris will deliver remarks at the event, as well as meet with civil rights leaders.

The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy.

This isn’t the vice president’s first time being part of the annual Selma event. She delivered remarks virtually to Brown Chapel AME Church last year.

She also visited Selma in 2018 for the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. She was a U.S. senator at the time.

Former state Sen. Hank Sanders, who co-founded the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, released a statement following Harris’ announcement. He spoke about her 2018 Selma visit and how she was the keynote speaker at the Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast.

“When U.S. Senator Harris spoke at the Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast in 2018, I introduced her and predicted she would be our first woman President. She is our first woman Vice President,” Sanders said.

Sanders is also a co-founder and board member of the Selma to Montgomery March Foundation. The Alabama Democrat is also running for his former state Senate seat.

