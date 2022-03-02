Why Rip Current Awareness Week is so important

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are in the thick of Gulf Coast Rip Current Awareness Week in Alabama and Florida, but why do we have an entire week to talk about them?

To get the answer to that question I went to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mobile, which monitors and forecasts rip currents on a daily basis all year long. The first part of the answer made it very clear why there’s an entire week devoted to raising awareness about rip currents.

Fatalities along Alabama and Florida Panhandle coast from 2002-2021. (NWS Mobile/Tallahassee)

“Rip currents are the number one weather-related killer here along the Northern Gulf Coast,” Jason Beaman, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS in Mobile says. “If you look at stats from dating back to 1996 just from Dauphin Island to Destin, Florida, in the area we serve, we’ve unfortunately lost 130 people due to rip currents. So we’re averaging about five a year --- five fatalities a year.”

Those numbers jump when you add in the rest of the Florida Panhandle beaches. Since 2002, 191 people have died from rip currents between Dauphin Island and the Big Bend of Florida. That’s more than the number of fatalities from tornadoes, lightning, hurricanes, and flooding added together in that same region.

Rip Current (WTVY)

Despite these numbers, rip currents are often not top-of-mind for beachgoers. That’s something the National Weather Service is trying to change -- whether you be a Gulf Coast resident or a once-per-year visitor.

Beaman highly suggests you research rip currents before you venture to the beach. This will help you become knowledgeable of their danger, how to spot them, how to know if one day will worse than another, and what to do in the event you get caught in one.

If you do end up in a rip current, the first thing you need to do is remain calm regardless of your surroundings.

What to do if you get caught in a rip current. (WSFA 12 News)

“The first thing is to not panic,” Beaman says. ”The best thing to do is actually let the current take you out -- as not intuitive as that sounds -- let it take you out, and then swim parallel to the shore. Eventually you will swim out of the current. But it’s also important to yell for help.”

If you see someone struggling, call 9-1-1 and seek out a lifeguard immediately. Never enter the water or attempt to form a human chain to rescue someone caught in a rip current.

So let’s pretend you’re at the beach and wondering what the rip current risk will be on a given day. What should you look out for? The NWS says wind, thunderstorms and tides are all components to familiarize yourself with.

“If you get a strong east-southeast, south or even a southwest wind that persists for a long period of time, that generates a lot of wave energy towards the coast so those waves break along the coast and, you know, you have the combination of bathymetry of a constantly changing ocean floor, along with tidal cycles, that all come together to produce these higher threats for rip currents at times.”

rip current (WTVY)

But even if you don’t have the ingredients for a high rip current risk day and you see a green or yellow flag on the beach, there are still rip currents present. The coastal waters are never completely free of rip currents. This is especially true near piers, jetties, passes, and inlets.

It’s just that on red flag days there are more rip currents around. Not only are there more, but the locations of the rips in the water will change multiple days throughout the day. It’s also important to remember that you don’t have to be in deep water to be in potential danger; water up to your knees can be dangerous -- especially on days when the red flags are flying.

Beaman wants to stress this is all in effort to educate and prepare, not scare. If you want to learn the rip current risk at the beach you’re visiting, you can find it easily by clicking here or clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.