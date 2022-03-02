Woman charged with assault after corrections officer stabbed

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing multiple charges after a south Alabama incident ended with her allegedly stabbing a corrections officer, according to Crenshaw County Sheriff Terry Mears’s Office.

The situation started shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday when a call came into the county dispatch from a homeowner who said a woman had tried to break into her residence, then fled to a neighboring home.

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Montgomery Highway on a burglary in progress call where they found the suspect, since identified as Crystal Owens.

Law enforcement described Owens as “extremely combative” while deputies attempted to detain her, then assaulted a deputy and attempted to flee on foot.

After being arrested, Owens was transported to the Crenshaw County Jail where she is alleged to have started a confrontation with correctional officers.

“She produced a small metal needle like object that she had secretly concealed in her possession and stabbed a correctional officer in the arm,” the sheriff’s office stated.”

The officer was taken to an area emergency room for treatment of their injury and has since been released.

Charges against Owens include second and third degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and first-degree promoting prison contraband.

