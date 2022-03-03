Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Residents in one mid-Michigan community want answers after a woman and several animals were found dead.
By Emily Van de Riet and Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINES TWP., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Residents in one mid-Michigan community want answers after a woman and 13 of her animals were found dead.

Gilda Mizell, 64, was found dead inside her vehicle in the driveway of her home in Gaines Township, just south of Grand Rapids. Authorities found 12 dead ponies and a dead dog inside the house and in barns on the property.

Michigan State Police said they believe Mizell died of natural causes and then the animals died of starvation. At this point, it is unclear how long Mizell was dead before her body was found. Police said they are waiting on results from the medical examiner.

“Why did it get to this point that nobody reached out to anybody and nothing was done about it?” said Gaines Township resident Sherry Lange. “I was just absolutely astounded that something like this took place in our community and nobody had been aware of it.”

By the time MSP troopers arrived at the barn, there was only one horse and two dogs still alive. New homes were found for the three animals.

“Ms. Mizell was the only caregiver for these animals and unfortunately, she’s deceased and there’s nobody that was responsible for taking care of these animals,” MSP Lt. Kim Vetter said. “There’s nobody else to hold accountable.”

According to MSP, the dead ponies have been buried.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Latest News

Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Regular colorectal cancer screening key to treatment
Police and emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting at Olathe East High School in...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting