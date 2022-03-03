Alabama Dance Theatre presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Dance Theatre invites you to experience a “tale as old as time” this weekend.

ADT will hold “Beauty and the Beast” performances at the Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

According to its website, the production will visit the depths of the French countryside where, because of his arrogance, a prince was turned into a beast.

“To break the spell, he must find true love before the last petal falls. Should he fail, then the curse will seal his fate, and he will be doomed to live as a beast forever,” the website adds.

Choreographer Sara Sanford said the story is about the power of kindness and looking past what lies on the surface.

“I have done a multitude of full-length storybook ballets over the years,” Sanford said. “Peter Pan, for example, was a high-flying adventure full of pirates, mermaids, and a headstrong little boy who laughed in the face of all who dared to tell him to grow up. Cinderella, on the other hand, was a ballet for the dreamer in all of us, a true rags to riches story, and the indomitable truth that through kindness, all things are possible. The list goes on and on, but there is a common thread. Each story has a lesson. A deeper message that can truly leave a lasting impression on the audience.”

Those who wish to purchase tickets can do so by visiting alabamadancetheatre.com or calling 625-2590.

