Atlanta Braves to bring World Series Trophy to Trojan Arena

BRAVES COMING TO TROY
BRAVES COMING TO TROY(TROY UNIVERSITY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist, which includes a visit to Troy’s Trojan Arena on Wednesday, March 30 from 4-7 p.m.

The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

Additional tour stops will be announced later. Visit //Braves.com/TrophyTour for additional details for each stop and register to be a Braves Insider to receive communications about stops near you.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

