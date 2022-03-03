Advertise
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as Darrell Manning.(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’ Office reports that a body found off Interstate 85 last week is that of a missing man.

The body was found in a wooded area off I-85 at mile marker 18 on Feb. 25. That’s between Waugh and Shorter. Deputies say a state transportation department employee made the discovery in a thickly wooded wetland area, far from the roadway, where the water had receded in the past few weeks.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has since identified the body as that of Darrell Manning of Anderson County, Tennessee. The cause of death is pending.

Manning, 61, was reported missing at the time. Investigators say he had been driving in that area and crashed into some trees. He was last seen removing his clothes and walking away from the wreck.

Authorities said Manning required several medications and may have had a medical condition that impaired his cognitive ability.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

