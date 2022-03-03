Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’ Office reports that a body found off Interstate 85 last week is that of a missing man.

The body was found in a wooded area off I-85 at mile marker 18 on Feb. 25. That’s between Waugh and Shorter. Deputies say a state transportation department employee made the discovery in a thickly wooded wetland area, far from the roadway, where the water had receded in the past few weeks.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has since identified the body as that of Darrell Manning of Anderson County, Tennessee. The cause of death is pending.

Manning, 61, was reported missing at the time. Investigators say he had been driving in that area and crashed into some trees. He was last seen removing his clothes and walking away from the wreck.

Authorities said Manning required several medications and may have had a medical condition that impaired his cognitive ability.

