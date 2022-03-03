Busy weekend expected in Selma for 57th Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend marks the 57th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the 1965 march from Selma-to-Montgomery.

Hundreds of visitors will be in Selma to commemorate the brave civil rights activists who were beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge amid the fight for equal voting rights.

A long list of events is planned for this year’s annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Most events were done virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year the majority of events will be done face-to-face. Some other events for the remainder of the weekend include:

A Mock Trial on Critical Race Theory Friday evening

The Foot Soldiers Breakfast and Jubilee Parade Saturday

The King Unity Breakfast and Bridge Crossing Reenactment Sunday

The jubilee kicked off this morning at 7 a.m. with a Mass Meeting at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Every year there is a long list of dignitaries that come to the city of Selma to take part in the annual bridge crossing. Among those walking the bridge this year is Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It means a whole lot to have the Vice President here,” said Former State Senator and Bridge Crossing Jubilee Co-Founder Hank Sanders.

“One of the major events will be at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge when the Vice President of the United States will be speaking from that location,” Sanders said.

Terry Chestnut was a foot soldier among those on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7th, 1965. He said what he witnessed that day still terrifies him.

“People getting hit across the arm so hard, arms broken in two,” Chestnut said. “Teeth flying everywhere.”

It’s why even 57 years later, hundreds of people still come together to march and remember.

“We march for justice, we march for peace, we march for equality,” Chestnut said. “If we don’t know of our history, we are bound and doomed to repeat it.”

“It’s a powerful symbol, not just in Alabama, not just in the United States, but it’s a powerful symbol all over the world for the right to vote, for the struggle for the right to vote, for freedom, and for progress,” Sanders said.

