CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it

The video shows the man walk up to the counter and help himself to cash right out of the tip jar. (Source: KPIX/Pizza Guys/CNN)
By Katie Nielsen
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
(KPIX) - A man was caught on camera stealing money out of a California pizza restaurant’s tip jar Monday and trying to use it to buy a meal.

The man is seen walking into the Pizza Guy’s shop in Livermore and starts looking around. Restaurant manager Lori Nguyen says she was the only one working that afternoon and had run to use the restroom, leaving the front of the store unattended.

The video shows the man walk up to the counter and help himself to cash right out of the tip jar. When Nguyen returned to the counter, the man asked her if the shop sold pizza by the slice. She told him they didn’t, and the man walked out of the store.

Nguyen said she felt something was off and went to check the security footage. That’s when saw the man stealing from the tip jar.

Nguyen said the man only stole about $15 or $20, but it isn’t about the amount.

“The tips might not be a lot, as far as amount wise, but it’s the feeling that you can’t shake,” Nguyen said. “That violation, feeling that something of yours got taken away.”

While she doesn’t necessarily want the man arrested, Nguyen just wants the man to know how much this hurt the staff and hopes he doesn’t do it again.

Copyright 2022 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

