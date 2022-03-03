I-85 clear after Thursday morning delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Separate crashes caused delays on Interstate 85 Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crashes took place in the northbound lanes near the Eastern Boulevard and southbound lanes near Perry Hill Road. Another crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near Perry Hill is also caused delays.

Cameras show a large backup from the wreck in both areas.

All lanes have since cleared. Details on the cause of the crashes were not released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.