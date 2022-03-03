Advertise
I-85 clear after Thursday morning delays

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near the Eastern Boulevard will experience...
Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near the Eastern Boulevard will experience delays after a crash.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Separate crashes caused delays on Interstate 85 Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crashes took place in the northbound lanes near the Eastern Boulevard and southbound lanes near Perry Hill Road. Another crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near Perry Hill is also caused delays.

Cameras show a large backup from the wreck in both areas.

All lanes have since cleared. Details on the cause of the crashes were not released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

