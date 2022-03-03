Groundbreaking to be held for Autauga County Technology Center expansion

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Thursday to celebrate the expansion project for the Autauga County Technology Center.

The center provides a diverse curriculum designed to prepare students for entry into the workforce or for further study in the postsecondary setting. It also offers courses linking school-based learning with career-related experiences.

This expansion project will create four new shops to be used for the ACTC’s fire science, engineering, welding and automotive programs.

“The programs offered at the ACTC are preparing the workforce of tomorrow. We are excited to celebrate the expansion and greatly appreciate the efforts toward advancing education in Prattville and Autauga County,” Prattville Chamber President Patty VanderWal said.

Autauga County’s Career and Technical Education Program includes 16 career clusters.

