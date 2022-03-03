Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Groundbreaking to be held for Autauga County Technology Center expansion

Autauga County Technology Center. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Autauga County Technology Center. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony is being held Thursday to celebrate the expansion project for the Autauga County Technology Center.

The center provides a diverse curriculum designed to prepare students for entry into the workforce or for further study in the postsecondary setting. It also offers courses linking school-based learning with career-related experiences.

This expansion project will create four new shops to be used for the ACTC’s fire science, engineering, welding and automotive programs.

“The programs offered at the ACTC are preparing the workforce of tomorrow. We are excited to celebrate the expansion and greatly appreciate the efforts toward advancing education in Prattville and Autauga County,” Prattville Chamber President Patty VanderWal said.

Autauga County’s Career and Technical Education Program includes 16 career clusters.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Latest News

Tallassee police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate...
Suspect sought in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting
Temperatures have risen during the spring for a majority of the U.S. since 1970.
Spring weather has changed over the years
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Montgomery's WCOV-TV Fox 20, has been sold to Allen Media Broadcasting.
Sale of Montgomery’s WCOV Fox 20 approved by federal regulators
Outdoor plans this weekend? You're looking at an incredible forecast.
Record warmth possible over next several days