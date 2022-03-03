Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Lee County marks third anniversary of deadly EF-4 tornado

By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On March 3, 2019, 23 people died and dozens were injured when an EF-4 tornado tore through Beauregard and Smiths Station.

A permanent memorial remembering all 23 victims sits on the property of Providence Church, located in the heart of the Beauregard area. It also honors the first responders and the people who volunteered in the aftermath of the storms.

These 23 people lost their lives in the March 2, 2019 tornado that hit Lee County.
These 23 people lost their lives in the March 2, 2019 tornado that hit Lee County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

[MORE: ‘I still can’t sleep’: Survivor remembers tornado that claimed 7 family members]

[MORE: A look back at the Lee County tornado devastation in pictures]

Thursday marks three years since a string of deadly tornadoes ripped through Lee County.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency is planning a day of remembrance. A moment of silence is planned at 2:03 p.m. at the Smiths Station Government Center. A first responders picnic is set for 5 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. also at Providence Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Latest News

Tallassee police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate...
Suspect sought in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting
Temperatures have risen during the spring for a majority of the U.S. since 1970.
Spring weather has changed over the years
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Montgomery's WCOV-TV Fox 20, has been sold to Allen Media Broadcasting.
Sale of Montgomery’s WCOV Fox 20 approved by federal regulators
Outdoor plans this weekend? You're looking at an incredible forecast.
Record warmth possible over next several days