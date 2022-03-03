Lee County marks third anniversary of deadly EF-4 tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On March 3, 2019, 23 people died and dozens were injured when an EF-4 tornado tore through Beauregard and Smiths Station.

A permanent memorial remembering all 23 victims sits on the property of Providence Church, located in the heart of the Beauregard area. It also honors the first responders and the people who volunteered in the aftermath of the storms.

These 23 people lost their lives in the March 2, 2019 tornado that hit Lee County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Thursday marks three years since a string of deadly tornadoes ripped through Lee County.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency is planning a day of remembrance. A moment of silence is planned at 2:03 p.m. at the Smiths Station Government Center. A first responders picnic is set for 5 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. also at Providence Baptist Church.

