Montgomery Biscuits ‘unaffected’ by MLB Lockout, gearing up for season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Montgomery Biscuits players are technically employees of a Major League Baseball team, the Biscuits can still play this season despite the current MLB lockout.

“We are associated with the Tampa Bay Rays,” general manager Mike Murphy said. “They’re our parent club.”

However, Biscuits players are not affiliated with the Major League Baseball Players Association.

“Our players are not a part of that union,” Murphy said. “The only guys that are a part of that union, are if you’re on the 40-man roster, or under a major league contract, so our players completely unaffected by the lockout.”

The general manager has noticed some confusion coming from fans, but said the team will play rest assured.

“Obviously, it’s a big question mark, and you can’t fault our fans,” he said. “You know, they see a lot of news going around about how Major League Baseball is not playing. So, we’re excited. We’re on the schedule for our home opener right here on April 12.”

The team is already one of the key attractions that bring folks to the city, and this lockout could put a larger emphasis on Minor League Baseball.

“We do know there’s, you know, a large contingent of baseball fans in our area that, you know, some folks might have gone to Braves games or something like that,” he said. “Well, now, they know they can come here and still watch baseball and still get their baseball fix.”

For fans counting down the days, single game tickets go on sale this Friday.

Tickets can be purchased in the box office or online at biscuitsbaseball.com.

“100 days left, and there’s 90 days left, and now we’re at 40,” Murphy said. “So, it’s coming pretty quickly. The season will be here before we know it and we’re excited about it.”

