Opp man dead after early morning crash near Elba

Troopers continue to investigate.
A child and adult were hurt in a wreck in Baker involving a bicycle and a car.
A child and adult were hurt in a wreck in Baker involving a bicycle and a car.(WAFB)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead an early morning crash near Elba.

47-year-old Christopher Wayne Stevens was driving a 2006 Honda Civic when it left the roadway and overturned. Steven was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The wreck took place on Alabama 189 near the 10 mile marker. That’s about five miles south of Elba.

Troopers continue to investigate.

