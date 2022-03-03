Advertise
Ozark man arrested on arson charges

DOUGLAS DAVIS
DOUGLAS DAVIS(DALE COUNTY SO)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark police have arrested a man, who they say intentionally set his home on fire, with three people inside.

Police were called to a residence on Broad Street due to reports of a burglary in progress. Someone saw a male, who police say they later identified as Douglas Anthony Davis, breaking a window to the home.

Davis reportedly became combative and attempted to flee. Police were able to arrest him. As they were doing so, they noticed smoke coming from inside the home.

Further details revealed that Mr. Davis lives at the home and set the fire with three people inside. Officers were able to extinguish the fire after evacuating the residence.

Davis, 31, has been charged with first degree arson, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

