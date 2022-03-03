Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report

William Jackson Birdsong also smoked pot and officers discovered drug hidden in pickup truck.
William Birdsong booking photo.
William Birdsong booking photo.(Geneva County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Geneva County, Alabama teen under the influence of illegal drugs ignored warnings to slow down before he caused a deadly wreck.

That information is contained in a report that will help a judge decide whether to grant youthful offender status to William Jackson Birdsong, who faces manslaughter and assault charges.

Last summer, Birdsong drove his truck into an Alabama Highway 167 construction zone where traffic had come to a standstill. Despite his 14-year-old passenger pleading for him to slow down, Birdsong drove 68 miles-per-hour, per the report.

He allegedly caused a four-vehicle pileup that killed a 70-year-old Florida woman and injured another person.

The report also alleges Birdsong had used marijuana prior to the wreck and officers found the drug inside his pickup truck’s toolbox There is no conclusion his pot use occurred on the accident date, June 30.

If Geneva County Circuit Judge William Filmore grants Birdsong youthful status, future court proceedings would be private, and records of the case shielded from public and media view.

A hearing is scheduled on April 6.

Birdsong, 18 when the crash occurred, declined to be interviewed for the investigative report on advice from his attorney, Shaun McGhee.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation in Tallassee
Deadly shooting investigation in Tallassee
Tallassee police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate...
Suspect sought in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting
Temperatures have risen during the spring for a majority of the U.S. since 1970.
Spring weather has changed over the years
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Montgomery's WCOV-TV Fox 20, has been sold to Allen Media Broadcasting.
Sale of Montgomery’s WCOV Fox 20 approved by federal regulators