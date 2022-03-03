Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Geneva County, Alabama teen under the influence of illegal drugs ignored warnings to slow down before he caused a deadly wreck.

That information is contained in a report that will help a judge decide whether to grant youthful offender status to William Jackson Birdsong, who faces manslaughter and assault charges.

Last summer, Birdsong drove his truck into an Alabama Highway 167 construction zone where traffic had come to a standstill. Despite his 14-year-old passenger pleading for him to slow down, Birdsong drove 68 miles-per-hour, per the report.

He allegedly caused a four-vehicle pileup that killed a 70-year-old Florida woman and injured another person.

The report also alleges Birdsong had used marijuana prior to the wreck and officers found the drug inside his pickup truck’s toolbox There is no conclusion his pot use occurred on the accident date, June 30.

If Geneva County Circuit Judge William Filmore grants Birdsong youthful status, future court proceedings would be private, and records of the case shielded from public and media view.

A hearing is scheduled on April 6.

Birdsong, 18 when the crash occurred, declined to be interviewed for the investigative report on advice from his attorney, Shaun McGhee.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.