Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tuskegee students place first in competition

Tuskegee University students won first place during a National Association of Home Builders...
Tuskegee University students won first place during a National Association of Home Builders student competition. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University students won first place during a National Association of Home Builders student competition.

The competition was held during the 2022 NAHB International Builders’ show in Orlando. Tuskegee University competed against 44 other teams representing universities, community colleges, high schools and career technical schools across the United States.

Tuskegee’s Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) student chapter made history by becoming the first Historical Black University to win first place in the Production Home Builder category.

“This win is so emotional for me. Being the first HBCU to win in February during Black History Month is very special,” said coach Dr. Charner Rodgers, Associate Professor and Senior Program Coordinator of Industry Relations and Recruitment at Tuskegee University. “Tuskegee has let the world of residential construction know that African Americans are not only capable of being great project managers, schedulers, estimators, etc., but are willing and ready to be in this industry as knowledgeable key players.”

According to the Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association, the student chapter prepared a written proposal to solve real-life construction management problems. They then presented their solutions to a judging panel of residential construction industry experts.

The university was also recognized at the awards ceremony for their first-place award for “Outstanding Student Chapter.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation in Tallassee
Deadly shooting investigation in Tallassee
Tallassee police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate...
Suspect sought in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting
Temperatures have risen during the spring for a majority of the U.S. since 1970.
Spring weather has changed over the years
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Montgomery's WCOV-TV Fox 20, has been sold to Allen Media Broadcasting.
Sale of Montgomery’s WCOV Fox 20 approved by federal regulators