Tuskegee students place first in competition

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University students won first place during a National Association of Home Builders student competition.

The competition was held during the 2022 NAHB International Builders’ show in Orlando. Tuskegee University competed against 44 other teams representing universities, community colleges, high schools and career technical schools across the United States.

Tuskegee’s Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) student chapter made history by becoming the first Historical Black University to win first place in the Production Home Builder category.

“This win is so emotional for me. Being the first HBCU to win in February during Black History Month is very special,” said coach Dr. Charner Rodgers, Associate Professor and Senior Program Coordinator of Industry Relations and Recruitment at Tuskegee University. “Tuskegee has let the world of residential construction know that African Americans are not only capable of being great project managers, schedulers, estimators, etc., but are willing and ready to be in this industry as knowledgeable key players.”

According to the Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association, the student chapter prepared a written proposal to solve real-life construction management problems. They then presented their solutions to a judging panel of residential construction industry experts.

The university was also recognized at the awards ceremony for their first-place award for “Outstanding Student Chapter.”

