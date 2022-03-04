Advertise
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

Parent and officer explain what they saw when car crashes into preschool. (Source: KRCR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital.

Two children are in intensive care. However, police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m.

Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. Police say the children had varying levels of injuries but most were taken to hospitals only as a precaution.

Police also say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

