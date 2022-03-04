Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama Shakespeare Festival putting on ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Starting March 3, Alabama Shakespeare Festival is putting on "Little Shop of Horrors" (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Musical theater’s most famous plant is chomping its way onto the Montgomery stage this month.

The musical “Little Shop of Horrors” debuts Thursday at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The horror comedy made its off-Broadway premiere in 1982 where it garnered cult fame, even before being adapted into a movie in 1986.

The play will run through April 3. It’s recommended for ages over 15. Click here for tickets.

“Little Shop of Horrors” tells the story of a florist who discovers an unusual plant - a plant that sings and has a taste for human blood.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is in its 50th season. The milestone is even more significant for the theater after it was shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found off Interstate 85 in Montgomery County on Feb. 25, 2022 has been identified as...
Body found off I-85 ID’d as missing Tennessee man
57-year-old Albina Cherkes
Unapproved Botox injections leads to woman’s arrest for practicing medicine without a license
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles
Kytn Wentzell is accused of attempting to run over a Goodwater police officer on March 3, 2022.
Police: Man sought after trying to run over Goodwater officer

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation in Tallassee
Deadly shooting investigation in Tallassee
Tallassee police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate...
Suspect sought in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting
Temperatures have risen during the spring for a majority of the U.S. since 1970.
Spring weather has changed over the years
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Montgomery's WCOV-TV Fox 20, has been sold to Allen Media Broadcasting.
Sale of Montgomery’s WCOV Fox 20 approved by federal regulators