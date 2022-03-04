Alabama Shakespeare Festival putting on ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Musical theater’s most famous plant is chomping its way onto the Montgomery stage this month.

The musical “Little Shop of Horrors” debuts Thursday at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The horror comedy made its off-Broadway premiere in 1982 where it garnered cult fame, even before being adapted into a movie in 1986.

The play will run through April 3. It’s recommended for ages over 15. Click here for tickets.

“Little Shop of Horrors” tells the story of a florist who discovers an unusual plant - a plant that sings and has a taste for human blood.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is in its 50th season. The milestone is even more significant for the theater after it was shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic.

