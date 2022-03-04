Advertise
Auburn Mall in search of its next great pop-up shop

Auburn Mall is in search of its next great pop-up shop.
Auburn Mall is in search of its next great pop-up shop.
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn Mall is in search of its next great pop-up shop.

The mall is partnering with American Dream Project for their annual pop-up shop contest.

The applications are now open for businesses of all types.

How it works is anyone with a small business and a desire to have a brick and mortar location can apply. The winner will get their own store at the Auburn Mall.

The winner will not only get their own retail space, but up to $1,000 to design their shop, a team of marketing and graphic design professionals, branded signage and coming soon graphics and promotions announcing their opening.

A couple of Auburn residents weighed in on the type of pop up shop they would like to see at the mall.

One resident said, ”I would love to see some fun jewelry pop-up shop just because we don’t have a lot of that around here. Sweatshirts, sweatpants everybody loves that kind of thing. Sets. Yeah.”

While another said, ”I would love a thrift store, I love thrifting I love getting all my clothes from there so yeah. Thrift store 100 percent.”

The pop-up shop will be opened around the holidays from October 1 to December 31.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

