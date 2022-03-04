Advertise
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery

Montgomery police confirm that a 2-year-old was killed after being hit by a vehicle. (WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm that a toddler was killed after being hit by a sport utility vehicle Thursday evening. The driver has been arrested.

Capt. Saba Coleman said a 2-year-old was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Johnson Street. They child sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Coleman said.

Police identified the victim as Ulises Luna-Martinez.

The vehicle was found one block over. Coleman said the driver, who was not injured, was then found and identified as Anthony Holcombe Jr., 27, of Montgomery.

After further investigation, Holcombe was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and manslaughter. He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Jail records show his bail at $45,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

