Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bond revoked

Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith's bond has been revoked (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bond has been revoked.

According to court documents, the judge ruled to revoked Smith’s bond on Friday.

Smith will be required to report to the Montgomery County Detention Center within 10 days to start serving his sentence.

Smith fatally shot Gregory Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street on Feb. 25, 2016. He was initially charged with murder but convicted of manslaughter.

In February, the Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals affirmed the decision to deny an appeal from Smith. He filed a petition with the Alabama Supreme Court seeking to have his conviction and sentencing overturned.

Smith was previously sentenced to serve 14 years in prison and pay court costs and restitution.

