Goats to not return to Goat Island on Lake Martin

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The goats on Goat Island on Lake Martin will not be returning, the Baker family announced.

“Providing our Goats for everyone to enjoy has been an honor and we feel privileged to have had the opportunity,” Ricky and Stacie Baker said in a Facebook post.

The Baker family said they have faced and overcame many challenges over the last couple of years and think it’s the best decision for the goats and the family. The family didn’t lose any goats with last year’s challenges.

“We really appreciate all of the support over the last few years, we couldn’t have continued it as long as we did without you all. We hope that everyone can respect our decision as it is best for family,” Ricky and Stacy Baker said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.