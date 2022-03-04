Man sentenced to prison for 2019 Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who robbed a Montgomery homeowner at gunpoint in 2019 has been convicted and sentenced to prison, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

Jawan Anderson has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for an Aug. 24, 2019, first-degree burglary.

The DA’s office says Anderson knocked on the victim’s front door and burst into the home brandishing a gun.

Anderson and the victim got into a tussle, the DA said, with Anderson gaining control and forcing the victim into a bathroom. There, he stole the victim’s money, a cell phone, and other property.

Following sentencing, the DA said the victim shared his appreciation, saying he had a sense of safety once again knowing Anderson will spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.

