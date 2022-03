Montgomery road closures ahead of Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced multiple planned road closures in advance of the Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage.

The following road closures are set to take place between Friday and Sunday.

Friday, March 4th , 5 pm – 6:30 pm

Columbus Street / N Lawrence Street

Randolph Street / N Lawrence Street

Pollard Street / N Lawrence Street

Pollard Street / N Perry Street

Pollard Street / N Court Street

Columbus Street / N Court Street

Columbus Street / N Perry Street

Friday, March 4th, 6:45 pm – 10 pm

Commerce Street / Bibb Street

Commerce Street / Tallapoosa Street

E Jefferson Street / Coosa Street

Bibb Street / Coosa Street

Saturday, March 5th, 8 am – 10 am

Mildred Street at Morgan Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Pleasant Avenue, and Holcombe Street

Clayton Street at Holcombe Street, Church Street, Slate Street, and Goldthwaite Street

Saturday, March 5th, 4 pm – 5:45 pm

S Decatur Street at Monroe Street, Adams Avenue

Monroe Street / N Bainbridge Street

N Bainbridge Street / Washington Avenue

N Hull Street at Monroe Street, Adams Avenue

S McDonough Street at Monroe Street, Dexter Avenue, Washington Avenue, Adams Avenue

Saturday, March 5th, 5:45 pm – 8:30 pm

Commerce Street / Bibb Street

Commerce Street / Tallapoosa Street

E Jefferson Street / Coosa Street

Bibb Street / Coosa Street

Sunday, March 6th, 10 am – 2 pm

Hilliard Street at Madison Avenue

N Jackson Street at Madison Avenue

Upper Wetumpka Road at Paterson Field

N Ripley Street at Madison Avenue

N Union Street at Madison Avenue

N Union Street at E Jefferson Street

Columbus Street at N Union Street

N Ripley Street at Columbus Street

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.