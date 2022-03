BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Christian Academy girls basketball team secured the 3A state title against Susan Moore Friday.

The Panthers beat the Bulldogs in overtime 72-69.

BACK-2-BACK! PCA holds off Susan Moore in the @AHSAA_hoops 3A Girls Title game 72-69 pic.twitter.com/lLnjLScZyh — Jahmal (@JahmalKennedy) March 4, 2022

This is the lady panthers’ second consecutive title.

