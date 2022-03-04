Record warmth possible over next several days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonable warmth will continue for the next several days. We’ll head into the 80s today, this weekend and again on Monday. It’s possible we tie or even break a record high a time or two over the next four days! Not only will it stay toasty by early March standards, but we’re staying entirely dry through at least Sunday evening. The sky will be mostly sunny each day with the exception of Sunday... it’ll be more of a partly cloudy sky.

The reason why we will continue to be so quiet and warm is high pressure. High pressure has kept any moisture away, which results in a lack of clouds and rain. That lack of moisture also results in low humidity, helping it feel fantastic.

Chances for rain return next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will go up this weekend as dew points climb into the 50s courtesy of high pressure sliding off to our east. It won’t feel muggy by any means, but the difference may be noticeable. That’s just a sign of change as we eye our next rain chance Monday and Monday night courtesy of a cold front set to push through the region.

Highs will still reach the lower 80s on Monday ahead of the front, but there will be isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance of rain will come during the evening and overnight.

Showers and storms are likely late Monday and Monday night. (WSFA 12 News)

There really doesn’t look to be a legitimate threat of severe weather or overly heavy rain, but we can’t totally rule out a stronger storm or isolated downpour. We’ll monitor this over the next few days.

The forecast for the rest of next week is nowhere near being set in stone. Most forecast models are bouncing around regarding rain chances between Tuesday and Friday. Not only the are individual models flip-flopping within themselves, but the different models don’t agree with each other.

Much cooler air invades the Southeast next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The exception would be Wednesday-Wednesday night. There does appear to be pretty solid agreement on rain being likely during that stretch. For the missing pieces next week we are keeping rain coverage at a maximum of 40% or so until things become less muddled and more clear.

What is clear is temperatures will take a big-time hit beginning Tuesday. Next week will feature 60s for highs in most spots as opposed to the unusual 80s we’ll bask in this weekend.

