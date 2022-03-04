Advertise
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured

The suspect in a fatal Tallassee shooting was arrested. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning has been captured, according to Tallassee Police Chief Todd Buce.

According to Buce, the Tallassee Police Department got a call around 9:19 a.m. regarding a person shot in the 4900 block of Highway 229. There, officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials on scene performed life-saving attempts on the victim, but she died at the scene. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Clifton Donya Potts, of Tallassee, fled the scene in a 2021 gray Dodge Challenger.

Potts was captured in Phenix City, Buce confirmed to a WSFA 12 News photographer at the scene.

According to court documents, Potts, 40, had been serving time at the Alabama Department of Correction’s Fountain Correctional Center in Atmore after being sentenced in June on drug charges. It was unclear when he was released.

No other details have been released at this time, but a homicide investigation is underway.

