Two ‘Walmart Manifesto’ suspects ordered detained in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal magistrate judge on Thursday granted a request by prosecutors to detain two men charged with a conspiracy to set Walmart stores on fire.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sonja Bivins heard testimony on Wednesday but withheld a decision until Thursday.

Bivins ruled that prosecutors had met their burden showing that Sean Bottorff and Alexander Olson were a risk to flee prosecution and posed a danger to the public. Both stand accused, along with three others, of participating in a plot that resulted in fires at four Walmarts in Alabama and Mississippi.

“Not only did the fires result in significant financial loss, but they also posed a real danger to the employees and customers who were in the stores at the time of the fires.,” the judge wrote. “While there is no evidence before the Court that Defendant Sean Bottorff actually set any of the fires, the evidence suggests that he was involved in the conspiracy.”

Bivins offered a similar assessment of Olson, except that she noted testimony accusing him of personally starting the first fire.

“He is unemployed and has lacked a stable residence for the last two or three years,” she wrote. “Also, if convicted of the malicious destruction by fire charge, Olson faces a sentence of up to twenty years. Further, he has a history of mental illness and reported that he regularly uses marijuana.”

Bivins noted that Olson’s mother offered to serve as a third-party custodian, but judge also noted that the mother acknowledged that the defendant had not lived with her since his early teens and that she did now know he was living in Alabama.

Likewise, Bivins wrote, Bottorff has not seen his mother in four years.

“While Defendant does not have a criminal history, he relocated to Alabama with his brother-in-law, co-defendant Jerry Sikes, a known fugitive, and like Sikes, he was living under an assumed name and is unemployed,” she wrote “Also, if convicted, Defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years or more.”

The defendants are from out of state but were living together in Lillian, according to court records.

Testimony on Wednesday accused the defendants of sending a seven-page manifesto to local media. Titled “Declaration of War and Demands for the People,” the document railed against the company’s business practices and threatened more fires if demands were not met. Those included higher pay and more affordable health benefits for Walmart workers.

“The ‘Walmart Manifesto,’ which contained demands and threats of further violence, expressed beliefs that are contrary to the rule of law in this Country,” the judge wrote.

