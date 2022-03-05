ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released a press release late Friday night announcing the passing of one of their senior off-duty troopers.

ALEA said they are “deeply saddened” to share the passing of Sr. Trooper Larry Young, 68.

In the release, ALEA says Young passed unexpectedly on Friday, March 4, after a sudden heart attack. He leaves behind a multitude of family and friends, along with the ALEA family. ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor sends his deepest condolences to Young’s family.

“I want to personally extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Sr. Trooper Young’s entire family, as well as all of his loved ones. Sr. Trooper Young, who was a military veteran, retired firefighter, and a 13-year veteran with our agency, truly exemplified the heart of a public servant. He excelled as an ALEA Trooper and was the epitome of courtesy and professionalism,” said Taylor.

He added that the entire ALEA family is devastated at the news of his unexpected passing.

“We mourn this tragic loss alongside family, friends, and many other loved ones. Sr. Trooper Young will truly be missed. However, his legacy will live on in the lives of those he impacted throughout his years of unwavering service to the citizens of Alabama,” Taylor concluded.

ALEA Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Jimmy Helms said it’s not easy losing one of their own.

“It is never easy to lose one of your own. As we mourn the tragic and sudden loss of Sr. Trooper Young, we are truly honored to have been given the opportunity and privilege to have worked alongside such a dedicated military and law enforcement veteran, who continuously demonstrated his courage, sacrifice, and devotion by serving and protecting others,“ said Col. Helms.

Helms said Sr. Trooper Young was loved by his local community and extremely well-respected by his fellow Troopers.

In March of 2021, Sr. Trooper Young was presented with the Officer of the Year Award by the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club for his hard work in reducing crashes and fatalities, and for the leadership and advice he provided to his peers, according to the press release from ALEA.

A fellow Trooper stated that “his work ethics and supervisory skills as a retired firefighter is still seen today as a State Trooper. He is truly an asset to ALEA, Troop C, and the Tuscaloosa Post.”

