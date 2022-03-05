Advertise
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Salem

Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the case.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Salem.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Lee County authorities say they received a a 911 call reporting a body being found in a wooded area off Lee Road 140 in Salem near Griffen Mill.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the body was of that of an adult male who was situated in the wood line approximately 60 yards behind a house.

According to investigators, the man suffered what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced the 57-year-old man dead at the scene. His body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post mortem examination.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Authorities say they have identified a person of interest and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 334-737-7155 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

