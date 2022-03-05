Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside(Karen Varner)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Police say multiple fights began inside of the BJCC and moved outside on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell WBRC that authorities had to evacuate the lower tunnel of Legacy Arena. Other witnesses tell WBRC that there was a partial lockdown at the Cottontail’s Village Arts, Crafts and Gifts Show.

Police say officers were able to bring this situation to a resolve and that there has been no confirmation of shots fired inside or outside of the BJCC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning has been...
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bond revoked
The goats on Goat Island on Lake Martin will not be returning, the Baker family announced.
Goats to not return to Goat Island on Lake Martin
5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. (FirstCoastNews)
Woman pleads guilty to murder after dumping daughter’s body in Alabama

Latest News

First Alert 12
Tracking more heat along with increasing rain & storm chances to start next week
Members of Congress were in Selma on Saturday, March 5, 2022. They retraced the footsteps of...
Faith and Politics Civil Rights Pilgrimage stops in Selma
Tracking more heat along with increasing rain and storm chances to start next week.
Tracking more heat along with increasing rain and storm chances to start next week.
First Alert 12
Unseasonably warm weather continues through the weekend