Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mock trial in Selma tackles critical race theory ban

A mock trial was part of the annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County courtroom was full of spectators, witnesses were called to the stand, and cross examination was at play – but the trial was not real.

“Part of what we were talking about earlier in some of the closing remarks was the ability to teach students to think,” said Dallas County District Court Judge Vernetta Perkins.

It was a mock trial – a part of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma. It was designed to give law students some courtroom experience.

“It helps you work on your speaking skills and your confidence and being able to articulate complex ideas and thinking in the moment,” said Texas Southern University law student Laisha Harris. “So it was definitely a helpful experience.”

The mock trial centered around a real topic – critical race theory. The debate was over whether banning critical race theory violates the 14th Amendment. The mock jury decided it did.

“It’s really important for students of color to be able to understand where they come from in order to be empowered,” Harris said.

Perkins is the first woman to serve as district court judge in Dallas County. She participated in the mock trial as a student and now oversees it.

“Oh, it was a big full circle moment,” she said. “There are a lot of problems to be solved in our community, and so we need problem solvers, and in order for people to be problem solvers, regardless of race, class or gender, you have to be able to think. You have to be able to analyze.”

The goal of the exercise was to encourage critical thinking, no matter your side.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning has been...
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bond revoked
The goats on Goat Island on Lake Martin will not be returning, the Baker family announced.
Goats to not return to Goat Island on Lake Martin
5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. (FirstCoastNews)
Woman pleads guilty to murder after dumping daughter’s body in Alabama

Latest News

First Alert 12
Unseasonably warm weather continues through the weekend
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the updated First Alert Forecast.
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the updated First Alert Forecast.
Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack
Two suspects have been arrested after a fatal shooting victim was found in the area of Hicks...
2 arrested last month in Union Springs capital murder case
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery