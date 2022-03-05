Mock trial in Selma tackles critical race theory ban

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County courtroom was full of spectators, witnesses were called to the stand, and cross examination was at play – but the trial was not real.

“Part of what we were talking about earlier in some of the closing remarks was the ability to teach students to think,” said Dallas County District Court Judge Vernetta Perkins.

It was a mock trial – a part of the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma. It was designed to give law students some courtroom experience.

“It helps you work on your speaking skills and your confidence and being able to articulate complex ideas and thinking in the moment,” said Texas Southern University law student Laisha Harris. “So it was definitely a helpful experience.”

The mock trial centered around a real topic – critical race theory. The debate was over whether banning critical race theory violates the 14th Amendment. The mock jury decided it did.

“It’s really important for students of color to be able to understand where they come from in order to be empowered,” Harris said.

Perkins is the first woman to serve as district court judge in Dallas County. She participated in the mock trial as a student and now oversees it.

“Oh, it was a big full circle moment,” she said. “There are a lot of problems to be solved in our community, and so we need problem solvers, and in order for people to be problem solvers, regardless of race, class or gender, you have to be able to think. You have to be able to analyze.”

The goal of the exercise was to encourage critical thinking, no matter your side.

