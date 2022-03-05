Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tracking more heat along with increasing rain & storm chances to start next week

Afternoon highs will climb into the 80s both Sunday and Monday. Then a cold front brings storms Monday and cooler temperatures by mid-week.
FIRST ALERT 12: Tracking more heat along with increasing rain and storm chances to start next week.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A we move into tonight, we will keep with the breezy conditions. Lows will hover in the 50s with mostly clear skies.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Sunday we are expecting partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a very small chance for a shower for West Alabama, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs will again reach back into the 80s with a south breeze. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Rain and storms are back in the forecast for Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will then move into the area increasing the stormy potential. Gusty winds, heavy rain and hail are all possible with this storm system.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

While the tornado threat is low Monday, it is not zero. Rain and storms will linger into Monday night with lows in the 50s.

Showers remain in the forecast for Tuesday with mainly to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s. More rain is possible Tuesday night with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday we will see rain chances increasing across the area. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs remaining in the 60s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 40s and 50s area wide with lingering showers across the area.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Thursday we are also looking at cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs will warm into the upper 60s, due to the clouds and rain activity that is forecasted. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s under cloudy skies.

Friday of next week we will again see increasing rain & storm chances. Highs on Friday will reach near 70 degrees. Lingering showers are again possible on Friday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Much colder air is expected to filter into the region on Saturday. We will see drying conditions with afternoon highs only warming into the 40s and 50s, with some forecast models pinpointing even colder moving into the area. This is something we will watch very closely over the next week.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Tallassee Corporate Park Friday morning has been...
Suspect in fatal Tallassee Corporate Park shooting captured
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s bond revoked
The goats on Goat Island on Lake Martin will not be returning, the Baker family announced.
Goats to not return to Goat Island on Lake Martin
5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. (FirstCoastNews)
Woman pleads guilty to murder after dumping daughter’s body in Alabama

Latest News

Tracking more heat along with increasing rain and storm chances to start next week.
Tracking more heat along with increasing rain and storm chances to start next week.
First Alert 12
Unseasonably warm weather continues through the weekend
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the updated First Alert Forecast.
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the updated First Alert Forecast.
Josh's Friday night forecast
Josh's Friday night forecast