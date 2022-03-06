Crash on I-65 NB near Hope Hull cleared

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Hope Hull has been cleared, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials report the wreck happened at 12:52 p.m.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a vehicle overturned near mile marker 161. That’s before exit 164 in Hope Hull.

No further information about the wreck has been released at this time.

