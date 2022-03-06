Advertise
Gas prices surge above $4 a gallon in Macon County

As of Sunday, Macon County’s average gas price is $4.10/gallon, the highest in the state - according to data from AAA Alabama.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As of Sunday, Macon County’s average gas price is $4.10/gallon, the highest in the state - according to data from AAA Alabama.

We found the following prices for regular unleaded fuel at gas stations in the county this weekend:

  • Chevron, 2603 W. Martin Luther King Highway, Tuskegee - $4.29/gallon
  • Valero, 909 E. Martin Luther King Highway, Tuskegee - $4.25/gallon
  • Valero, 801 N. Main Street, Tuskegee - $4.25/gallon
  • Sunoco, 4654 Pleasant Springs Drive, Tuskegee - $4.19/gallon
  • Chevron, 8749 County Road 30, Shorter - $4.19/gallon

Premium fuel prices are much higher at these stations. Supreme fuel at Chevron in Tuskegee is a dollar more than regular.

We may not see relief at the pump anytime soon amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a GasBuddy expert.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future.”

Sunday’s national average for gas is $4.01 while the state average sits at $3.84, according to AAA Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

