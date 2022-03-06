Rain & storms likely Monday, unsettled weather pattern remainder of week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain and storms are back in the forecast for Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will then move into the area Monday afternoon and evening, increasing the storm potential across central Alabama. Gusty winds, heavy rain and hail are all possible with this storm system. While the tornado threat is low Monday, it is not zero. Rain and storms will linger into Monday night with lows in the 50s.

Showers remain in the forecast for Tuesday with mainly to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s. More rain is possible Tuesday night with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday we will see rain chances increasing across the area. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs remaining in the 60s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into 50s area wide with lingering showers across the region.

Thursday we are also looking at cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s under cloudy skies.

Friday of next week we will again see increasing rain & storm chances. Highs on Friday will reach near 70 degrees. Lingering showers are again possible on Friday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Much colder air is expected to filter into the region on Saturday. We will see drying conditions with afternoon highs only warming into the 40s and 50s. Saturday night lows will be back near freezing across the area.

Quick reminder that we spring forward early Sunday morning. That means we need to set our clocks forward one hour before we head to bed on Saturday night as we move back into Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday is also looking chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 50s. This is something we will watch very closely over the next week.

