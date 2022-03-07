MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several guests at the Montgomery Zoo had to be rescued by the fire department after a mishap with the skylift attraction.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, 10 people were rescued after becoming stuck on the skylift, which is suspended in the air in various locations throughout the zoo grounds. The emergency release from the skylift was broken, so crews used an extended aerial ladder and a lull to reach the passengers.

No one was injured during the incident, MFR added.

10 rescued by fire department after Montgomery Zoo skylift mishap. ((Source: Montgomery Fire Rescue))

10 rescued by fire department after Montgomery Zoo skylift mishap. ((Source: Montgomery Fire Rescue))

We have reached out to the Montgomery Zoo for more information on the incident.

This isn’t the first time the ride has abruptly stopped working. In 2013, passengers became stuck after the skylift shut down as part of the system’s safety mechanism.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.