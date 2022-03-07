Auburn climbs, Alabama falls out of AP Top 25 basketball rankings
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|GONZAGA
|(52) 24-3
|1514
|1
|2
|ARIZONA
|(6) 28-3
|1435
|2
|3
|BAYLOR
|26-5
|1402
|3
|4
|AUBURN
|27-4
|1331
|5
|5
|KENTUCKY
|25-6
|1306
|7
|6
|KANSAS
|25-6
|1170
|6
|7
|DUKE
|26-5
|1100
|4
|8
|VILLANOVA
|23-7
|1096
|11
|9
|PURDUE
|25-6
|967
|8
|10
|TENNESSEE
|23-7
|967
|13
|11
|PROVIDENCE
|24-4
|951
|9
|12
|WISCONSIN
|24-6
|857
|10
|13
|UCLA
|23-6
|737
|17
|14
|TEXAS TECH
|23-8
|730
|12
|15
|ARKANSAS
|24-7
|687
|14
|16
|ILLINOIS
|22-8
|612
|20
|17
|ST. MARY’S (CAL.)
|24-6
|506
|19
|18
|HOUSTON
|26-5
|502
|14
|19
|MURRAY
|30-2
|424
|22
|20
|UCONN
|22-8
|370
|18
|21
|SOUTHERN CAL
|25-6
|279
|16
|22
|TEXAS
|21-10
|216
|21
|23
|COLORADO STATE
|24-4
|194
|-
|24
|IOWA
|22-9
|189
|24
|25
|NORTH CAROLINA
|23-8
|56
|-
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.
