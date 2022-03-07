Auburn climbs, Alabama falls out of AP Top 25 basketball rankings

(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK 1 GONZAGA (52) 24-3 1514 1 2 ARIZONA (6) 28-3 1435 2 3 BAYLOR 26-5 1402 3 4 AUBURN 27-4 1331 5 5 KENTUCKY 25-6 1306 7 6 KANSAS 25-6 1170 6 7 DUKE 26-5 1100 4 8 VILLANOVA 23-7 1096 11 9 PURDUE 25-6 967 8 10 TENNESSEE 23-7 967 13 11 PROVIDENCE 24-4 951 9 12 WISCONSIN 24-6 857 10 13 UCLA 23-6 737 17 14 TEXAS TECH 23-8 730 12 15 ARKANSAS 24-7 687 14 16 ILLINOIS 22-8 612 20 17 ST. MARY’S (CAL.) 24-6 506 19 18 HOUSTON 26-5 502 14 19 MURRAY 30-2 424 22 20 UCONN 22-8 370 18 21 SOUTHERN CAL 25-6 279 16 22 TEXAS 21-10 216 21 23 COLORADO STATE 24-4 194 - 24 IOWA 22-9 189 24 25 NORTH CAROLINA 23-8 56 -

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.

