Auburn climbs, Alabama falls out of AP Top 25 basketball rankings

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RANKTEAMRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS RANK
1GONZAGA(52) 24-315141
2ARIZONA(6) 28-314352
3BAYLOR26-514023
4AUBURN27-413315
5KENTUCKY25-6 13067
6KANSAS25-6 11706
7DUKE26-511004
8VILLANOVA23-7109611
9PURDUE25-69678
10TENNESSEE23-796713
11PROVIDENCE24-4 9519
12WISCONSIN24-685710
13UCLA23-673717
14TEXAS TECH23-873012
15ARKANSAS24-768714
16ILLINOIS22-861220
17ST. MARY’S (CAL.)24-6 50619
18HOUSTON26-5 50214
19MURRAY30-242422
20UCONN22-8 37018
21SOUTHERN CAL25-627916
22TEXAS21-1021621
23COLORADO STATE24-4194-
24IOWA22-9 18924
25NORTH CAROLINA23-856-

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

