Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn nabs top seed, Alabama sixth seed in SEC Tournament

Feb 1, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the game...
Feb 1, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics(Jacob Taylor | Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The bracket for the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament has been released, and the Auburn Tigers are the top seed in the tournament.

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3) won the top seed after winning the SEC’s regular season title on Saturday, with a win over South Carolina. The Tigers will play their first game of the tournament on Friday at 11 a.m., against the winner of the Florida and Texas A&M game.

The Crimson Tide (19-12, 9-9) were placed in the sixth seed after falling to LSU on Saturday. The Tide will play their first game of the tournament on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., against the winner of the Georgia and Vanderbilt game.

If the Tigers win the tournament, it will be their first SEC Championship win since 2019. If the Tide win the tournament, they will be the reigning conference champions for the second year in a row.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks in Selma, Alabama, on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris visits Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Hope Hull is causing delays, according to the Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB near Hope Hull cleared
Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the case.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Salem
Anthony Holcombe is accused of striking and killing a 2-year-old with his vehicle on March 3,...
Driver charged after 2-year-old struck, killed in Montgomery

Latest News

Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern...
No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright
The Crimson Tide
Eason keys OT rally for LSU in 80-77 win over No. 25 ‘Bama
3/3/22 WBB Alabama vs Georgia Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama defeats Georgia, moves to quarterfinals of SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament
BRAVES COMING TO TROY
Atlanta Braves to bring World Series Trophy to Trojan Arena